Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 7,084 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00.
Ceridian HCM Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,166.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,295,000 after acquiring an additional 321,396 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $658,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
