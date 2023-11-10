Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 7,084 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,166.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,295,000 after acquiring an additional 321,396 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $658,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

