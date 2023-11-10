CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.77 and last traded at C$3.70. 185,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 461,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CEU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.53.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$928.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$515.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$507.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.6098361 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.