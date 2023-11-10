CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 37%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 37% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.58. 448,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 100,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$179.43 million, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

