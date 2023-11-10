Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.88. 51,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,808. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

