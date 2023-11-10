Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY23 guidance to $10.50-10.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $169.47 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

