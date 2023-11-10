Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

NYSE CLDT opened at $9.43 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.75 million, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

