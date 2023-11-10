Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Chemring Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Chemring Group stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 295.80 ($3.65). The stock had a trading volume of 734,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,075. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.32. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.13) and a one year high of GBX 332.50 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of £828.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,112.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.
About Chemring Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemring Group
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.