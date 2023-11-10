Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Chemring Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Chemring Group stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 295.80 ($3.65). The stock had a trading volume of 734,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,075. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.32. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.13) and a one year high of GBX 332.50 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of £828.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,112.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

