Chesswood Group Limited Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Chesswood Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.13. Chesswood Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of C$80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.79 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

TSE CHW opened at C$6.23 on Friday. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$5.40 and a 1 year high of C$12.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64, a current ratio of 58.32 and a quick ratio of 38.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$60,500.00. Also, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 76,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$510,593.60. Insiders bought 110,208 shares of company stock valued at $752,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Chesswood Group

(Get Free Report)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.