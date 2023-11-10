Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $141.78 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.