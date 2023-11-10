Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $141.78 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

