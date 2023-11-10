Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $806,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

