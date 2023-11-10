Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 153 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $190.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

