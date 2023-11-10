Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $32.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- Stock Average Calculator
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.