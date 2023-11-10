Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $32.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.