CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.
CHS Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CHSCN opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $25.89.
About CHS
