CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from CHS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of CHS stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. CHS has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $27.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.
About CHS
