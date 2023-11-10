Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Juan Luis Ortega Sells 1,508 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

CB stock opened at $218.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average of $201.74. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.