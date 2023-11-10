Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Juan Luis Ortega Sells 1,508 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $218.83 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
