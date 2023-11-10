Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $7,427,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

