Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.20. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 449,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 300,303 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

