Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.01. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 233,007 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $772.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.34.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 736,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 379,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 31.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 22.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 256,097 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

