Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Up 12%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares traded up 12% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.09 and last traded at C$5.05. 138,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 733% from the average session volume of 16,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.51.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$122.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 141.03% and a return on equity of 50.00%. The business had revenue of C$7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3457944 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.