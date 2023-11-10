Claro Advisors LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 199,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,697. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

