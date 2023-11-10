Claro Advisors LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 199,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,697. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.