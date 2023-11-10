Claro Advisors LLC Buys 138 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,089,669. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.73. 421,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.