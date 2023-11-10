Claro Advisors LLC Buys 825 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

