Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UPS traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average is $168.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

