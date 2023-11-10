Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.0% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 19,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 205,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,289 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 690,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.