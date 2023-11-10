Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Graco by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $3,087,222 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

