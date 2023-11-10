Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. 548,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,523. The firm has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

