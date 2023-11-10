Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.