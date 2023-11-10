Claro Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. 1,836,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,851,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

