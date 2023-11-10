Claro Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 40.0% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 244,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.08. 109,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,907. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.07.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

