Claro Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,988. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

