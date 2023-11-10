Claro Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $587.72. 432,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $557.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

