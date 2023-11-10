Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 70,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,098. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.