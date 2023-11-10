Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.05. 215,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,817. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

