Claro Advisors LLC Invests $487,000 in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $14,957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 247,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $8,480,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

