Claro Advisors LLC Invests $606,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.11. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.