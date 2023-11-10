Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $772,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,941,000 after buying an additional 560,296,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,246,000 after purchasing an additional 225,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 259,077 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 25,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $54.81.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.