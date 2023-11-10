Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 373 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.25. 96,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,578. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

