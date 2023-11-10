Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,761,000 after acquiring an additional 191,602 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.15. 324,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

