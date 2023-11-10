Claro Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 104,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $465.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,365. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $466.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

