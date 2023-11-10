Claro Advisors LLC Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,378,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.