Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,060. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $155.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

