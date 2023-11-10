Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLSD. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

CLSD opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,217.30% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 64,366 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

