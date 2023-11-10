Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $132.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 194.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.87. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

