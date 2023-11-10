CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Plans $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

CME Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.93. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,386 shares of company stock worth $8,077,175. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,270,000 after purchasing an additional 133,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.