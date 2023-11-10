CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

CNHI traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 1,623,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

