Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

CDXS stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,071,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,661,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 561,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 553,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 449,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

