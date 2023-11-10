Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex Increases Dividend

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,529,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,696,000 after acquiring an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

