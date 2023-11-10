Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,071 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

